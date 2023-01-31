Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Jan. 31, 2023) --

Investigators Closer to Predicting 2 Common Heart Conditions

Two novel research studies from Cedars-Sinai move the needle on predicting two important heart conditions: sudden cardiac arrest, which is often fatal, and increased coronary artery calcium, a marker of coronary artery disease that can lead to a heart attack. The studies were led by Sumeet Chugh, MD, Faye Norby, PhD, and David Ouyang, MD. Read more>

Cedars-Sinai Launches New Division of Population Sciences Research

The Cedars-Sinai Department of Biomedical Sciences has established a new division that is charged with developing a deeper understanding of the impact of social, behavioral and environmental risk factors on human diseases. The division is led by Robert W. Haile, DrPH, MPH, a widely respected expert in cancer epidemiology and genetic epidemiology. Read more>

Michael E. Farkouh, MD, MSc, Named Associate Dean for Research and Clinical Trials

Cedars-Sinai has appointed Michael E. Farkouh, MD, MSc, as associate dean for Research and Clinical Trials and professor of Cardiology, effective March 1, 2023. A clinical cardiologist and epidemiologist, Farkouh is internationally known for his academic leadership and distinguished record of diabetes and cardiovascular disease clinical trials. Read more>

Martha Gulati, MD, Named Anita Dann Friedman Endowed Chair in Women’s Cardiovascular Medicine and Research

Known for her expert patient care and extensive research in women’s cardiac diseases, Martha Gulati, MD, director of Preventive Cardiology and associate director of the Preventive and Rehabilitative Cardiac Center, has been named the Anita Dann Friedman Endowed Chair in Women’s Cardiovascular Medicine and Research. Read more>

New Research Detects Potential Hidden Cause of Dementia

A new study led by Wouter Schievink, MD, suggests that some patients diagnosed with behavioral-variant frontotemporal dementia, an incurable condition, may instead have a cerebrospinal fluid leak, which is often treatable. These findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Translational Research and Clinical Interventions, may help lead the way to a cure. Read more>

Hitting Stem Cell and CAR T Targets

The Stem Cell and Bone Marrow Transplant Program at Cedars-Sinai Cancer was recently recognized with two important hallmarks of quality: official accreditation for CAR T-cell therapy, and a third year in a row ranking among the top adult bone marrow transplant programs in the U.S. The distinction was given to Cedars-Sinai for its success in achieving higher-than-expected one-year survival rates for patients. Read more>

Calling Patients After Heart Failure May Save Lives

Phone calls from a nurse may improve survival for patients treated for heart failure, according to a new study led by Ilan Kedan, MD, professor of Cardiology, and the late Asher Kimchi, MD, clinical chief of Cardiology and vice-clinical chief of the Department of Medicine. The findings, published in the Journal of Cardiac Failure, demonstrated that low-tech and old-fashioned talking on the phone can improve outcomes. Read more>

Scientists Identify How a Biological Pathway Leads Stem Cells to Die or Regenerate

A new study by Cedars-Sinai and UCSF has determined that altering a cellular process can lead stem cells to die or regenerate. The findings, published in Cell Stem Cell and led by Ophir Klein, MD, PhD, may assist in the development of new drugs that can manipulate this process to slow or stop cancer from growing and spreading, and enable regeneration in the context of other diseases. Read more>

Symptoms of Common Cardiovascular Condition Can Cause Decline in Quality of Life

A study led by Martha Gulati, MD, and C. Noel Bairey Merz, MD, and published in the International Journal of Cardiology, found patients with the cardiovascular condition known as ischemia with no obstructive coronary arteries (INOCA) had symptoms that affected their overall outlook on life, including their sex life, relationship with their partner, and work life. Read more>

A Longer View on COVID-19 Antibodies

A new analysis led by Joseph E. Ebinger, MD, is furthering the scientific community’s understanding of COVID-19 immunity by showing that similar levels of COVID-19 antibodies are reached over an extended period of time in different population groups. The study, published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, however, found individuals with autoimmune diseases and solid organ transplant patients had lower long-term antibody levels than individuals without these conditions. Read more>

Streamlining Lung Cancer Screening

Cedars-Sinai Cancer is taking on the country’s leading cause of cancer-related death with a new Lung Cancer Screening Program designed to reach more patients, simplify the screening process, and provide fast access to follow-up care. The program, led by Sara Ghandehari, MD, is only part of a larger effort to improve equity by bringing care and research opportunities to the underserved and vulnerable patients in the community. Read more>

Mapping Endometriosis: A Vast Cellular Atlas Is Created

Investigators have created a unique and detailed molecular profile of endometriosis to help improve therapeutic options for the millions of women suffering from the disease. The team generated the cellular atlas after analyzing nearly 400,000 individual cells from patients. The study, led by Kate Lawrenson, PhD, is published in the journal Nature Genetics. Read more>

Nursing Executive Joins Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital

Courtnay Caufield, DNP, RN, will serve as Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital's new chief nursing officer. Caufield brings more than 17 years of experience in healthcare to her new role. Her most recent executive positions included serving as chief nursing officer of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and chief nurse executive for Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas, Oregon. Read more>

New Faculty Members Join Comprehensive Transplant Center

Physicians Peter Heeger, MD, Justin Steggerda, MD, Hirsh Trivedi, MD, and Lorenzo Zaffiri, MD, PhD have all recently joined the Cedars-Sinai Comprehensive Transplant Center, bringing expertise in transplant immunology, hepatology, surgery and research. Their combined expertise will bring the highest-quality patient care and leading-edge research to the community. Read more>

Gut Bacteria May Play a Role in Diabetes

One type of bacteria found in the gut may contribute to the development of Type 2 diabetes, while another may protect from the disease, according to early results from an ongoing study led by Mark Goodarzi, MD, PhD. The study, published in Diabetes, found people with higher levels of a bacterium called Coprococcus tended to have higher insulin sensitivity, while those whose microbiomes had higher levels of the bacterium Flavonifractor tended to have lower insulin sensitivity. Read more>

Respected Cardiothoracic Surgeon to Lead Cardiac Surgery at Tarzana

Azmi Atiya, MD, an established and highly respected cardiothoracic surgeon in the San Fernando Valley, has joined the Smidt Heart Institute as medical director of Cardiac Surgery at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center. Atiya’s faculty appointment provides patients living in the San Fernando Valley with greater access to a full range of expert cardiac services and care. Read more>

Smidt Heart Institute Welcomes Four New Specialists to Department of Cardiology

The Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai welcomes four new specialists to its Department of Cardiology: interventional cardiologist Aakriti Gupta, MD, electrophysiologists Eric Braunstein, MD, and Archana Ramireddy, MD, and adult congenital cardiologist Prashanth Venkatesh, MD. Each physician also holds Cedars-Sinai faculty titles. Read more>