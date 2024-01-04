BYLINE: Stop Viruses from Spreading, Know When To Seek Care

Jazbeen Ahmad, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, discusses the importance of recognizing the symptoms of a viral illness and how to know when to seek medical care.

What You Need to Know:

  • What are the main symptoms of the most common viral illnesses?
  • How to know when it’s time to contact a doctor.
  • Avoid taking too much over-the-counter medication.
  • Three things you can do to stop the spread: Stay home, wear a mask and wash your hands.

For interviews or health story ideas, visit Baylor Scott & White’s Health News For Journalists page.

