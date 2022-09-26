Newswise — SEPTEMBER 26, 2022, Nutley, NJ – Jeffrey Boscamp, M.D., interim dean of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, was named to the “NJBIZ Power 50 for Education,” an annual list of the state’s leaders who support education.

Boscamp, who took on the top role at the School in January, is one of the executives on the list, which also includes teachers, administrators and public officials.

“Dr. Boscamp has been a terrific leader who has embraced unexpected challenges, and only improved the School’s standing,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer, Hackensack Meridian Health. “He is uniquely equipped to advance the mission and vision of our unique school.”

The NJBIZ list, which honors individuals who use their authority or influence in a way that contributes toward making New Jersey a better place to live, work, and do business.

“This honor is one for the entire institution,” said Boscamp. “From our innovative and

aspirational goals, to their everyday implementation in the classroom and out in the

community, this is another indication that our important work is being understood and

recognized.”

Previously, Dr. Bonita Stanton, M.D., the School’s founding dean, was named to the list three years in a row prior to her unexpected passing this past January. Boscamp was named interim dean shortly thereafter.

Dr. Boscamp serves Hackensack Meridian Health as co-chief academic officer and senior vice president of Medical School Development and Integration. As co-CAO, Dr. Boscamp develops, promotes and organizes programs at Hackensack Meridian Health to promote lifelong learning across the continuum of undergraduate medical education, graduate medical education and continuing medical education.

Dr. Boscamp also serves as professor of Pediatrics at the School. A longstanding and highly-regarded leader at Hackensack University Medical Center, he also serves as a member of the Hackensack Meridian Health Board of Trustees Academics Committee.

Prior to these positions, Dr. Boscamp held the Marvin I. Gottlieb, M.D., Ph.D., Endowed Chair of Pediatrics at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital for 14 years. He founded the Section of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and the Steven Bader Immunological Institute at Hackensack University Medical Center, is a frequent continuing medical education speaker and has received numerous teaching awards.

In his positions as co-CAO and senior vice president of Medical School Development and Integration, Dr. Boscamp serves as a liaison between Hackensack Meridian Health and the School of Medicine to develop and coordinate undergraduate and graduate medical education programs across Hackensack Meridian Health. Dr. Boscamp partners in the design and development of educational policy and academic programs that create an interdisciplinary approach to teaching to identify, recruit and prepare students and residents as critical thinkers and problem solvers as they progress to the practice of medicine.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine admitted its first class of 60 students in 2018, and 18 of them graduated in June 2021 on an accelerated three-year track. Another 63 from the 2018 and 2019 cohorts graduated in June 2022 at a ceremony at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. The 2021 and 2022 cohorts brought approximately 160 students apiece into the program.

The School’s curriculum fosters teamwork and a humanistic focus on community wellness. A vital piece of this mission is the Human Dimension, a three-year program integrating the biomedical, behavioral, social, and population sciences and placed in the context of the patient and communities, which touches underserved cities across New Jersey.

