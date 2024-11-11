NEW YORK – November 11, 2024 – The Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®) proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Jeffrey Popma as Chief Scientific and Strategic Officer. A world-renowned leader in cardiovascular research, Dr. Popma will drive forward pivotal programs and initiatives that will shape CRF’s future and fuel innovation at the CRF® Clinical Trials Center (CTC). His leadership will be instrumental in the development of the recently launched Real-World Data and Outcomes Center, advancing CRF’s commitment to impactful research. Additionally, as Program Director for New York Valves and TCT® (Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics®), CRF’s flagship scientific meeting, Dr. Popma will play a key role in guiding the organization’s transformative contributions to the field of cardiovascular medicine.

“Jeff was an early leader at CRF® and TCT® and has had an illustrious career as a practicing interventionalist, academician, and thought leader, “said Martin B. Leon, MD, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of CRF®. “I am thrilled that Jeff is returning to CRF® as the Chief Scientific and Strategic Officer, a leadership role that will strengthen our depth and focus in achieving future creative goals in academic achievement, advanced data science, and medical education.“

“Jeff’s extensive expertise and visionary leadership will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and excellence in cardiovascular research and education,” said Juan F. Granada, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of CRF®. “We are excited about the contributions he will make in furthering our mission, advancing the understanding of cardiovascular disease, and improving patient outcomes.”

With decades of clinical and research experience, Dr. Popma has made significant contributions to cardiovascular therapies and minimally invasive cardiac interventions. Over the course of his career, he has authored more than 500 peer-reviewed manuscripts, further advancing the field. He played a pivotal role as a course director during TCT's formative years and served as Director of CRF’s Angiographic Core Laboratory. He returns to CRF® after positions as Director, Interventional Cardiology at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Most recently, Dr. Popma was the Chief Medical Officer for Coronary, Renal Denervation, and Structural Heart at Medtronic.

“I am thrilled to return to the esteemed faculty of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation®, an organization that is dedicated to academic excellence and committed to advancing cardiovascular research and innovation,” said Dr. Popma. “I look forward to collaborating with the world-renowend physician leadership at CRF® and am eager to contribute to its high-quality educational and research initiatives, focusing on publications, “real world” data analytics, clinical trial metrics, and Core Lab activities.”

Dr. Popma is a Professor of Medicine, Emeritus, Harvard Medical School in Boston. He is a former Past President of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Intervention (SCAI) and former Co-Chairman of the Interventional Council at the American College of Cardiology (ACC). Dr. Popma received his bachelor’s in economics from Stanford University, and his medical degree summa cum laude from the Indiana University School of Medicine.

About CRF® and TCT®

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®) is a global leader in interventional cardiovascular medicine, driving innovation, spearheading groundbreaking research, and transforming education in the field. Through its relentless pursuit of excellence, CRF® not only accelerates medical breakthroughs but also equips healthcare professionals with the tools and knowledge necessary to enhance survival rates and elevate the quality of life for millions worldwide. CRF’s centers of excellence include the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team.

For more information, visit www.crf.org.

###