Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — Jeffrey T. Mueller, M.D., FASA, was elected as first vice president of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), the nation’s largest organization of anesthesiologists, on October 23. Dr. Mueller was elected by the ASA House of Delegates at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2024 annual meeting in Philadelphia and will serve for one year.

Dr. Mueller is assistant professor of anesthesiology at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, Rochester, Minnesota, and a staff anesthesiologist at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Phoenix.

“It is an honor to serve ASA as first vice president. I am committed to upholding the Society’s mission and values and supporting priority initiatives that preserve physician-led care,” said Dr. Mueller. “I look forward to advocating on behalf of our dedicated membership, addressing the critical issues impacting them and their practices, and working on educational programs and resources that help our members continue to provide high-quality and safe patient care.”

As first vice president, Dr. Mueller will serve as a member of ASA’s Executive Committee, which consists of the president, president-elect, first vice president and immediate past president. The Executive Committee expedites, executes and administers the policies adopted by the ASA House of Delegates and ASA Board of Directors.

Dr. Mueller has served ASA in numerous roles. He is currently vice chair of the Ad Hoc Committee on Center for Anesthesia and Perioperative Economics (CAPE) Oversight and has been a delegate in the ASA House of Delegates since 2007. He has also served as ASA vice president for professional affairs, director on the ASA Board of Directors, chair of the Anesthesia Quality Institute’s Board of Directors, and chair of the ASAPAC Executive Board.

In 2015, Dr. Mueller received the Bertram W. Coffer, M.D., Excellence in Government award from ASA in recognition of his exemplary contributions to the specialty of anesthesiology, its practitioners, and patients.

In addition to his commitments to ASA, Dr. Mueller served as president of the Arizona Society of Anesthesiologists and president of the Arizona Medical Association. He also served as chair of the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association’s Committee on Clinical Leadership. In 2023, he received the National Leadership Award from the Arizona Medical Association and the Distinguished Service Award from the Arizona Society of Anesthesiologists.

Dr. Mueller received his Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Tulsa and his medical degree from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He completed his internship in internal medicine and his residency in anesthesiology at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science. He is board-certified in anesthesiology.

Dr. Mueller lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, with his wife Eileen Klein.

