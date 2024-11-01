Newswise — HOUSTON ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center today announced the selection of Jennifer Bickel, M.D., as the institution’s inaugural vice president and chief wellness officer (CWO). She will begin on January 6, 2025. Working closely with the senior vice president of people, culture and infrastructure, as well as the chief academic officer, she will spearhead initiatives that prioritize employee well-being, professional fulfillment and community resilience.

In her new role, Bickel will implement a three-component model focusing on a culture of wellness, efficiency of practice and personal resilience. She will work collaboratively across the institution to integrate wellness into academic, operational and financial programs, championing strategies that support the well-being of our employees. Notably, she will lead the development of a groundbreaking wellness institute aimed at fostering an environment that enhances engagement, psychological safety and professional fulfillment.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Bickel to MD Anderson as our inaugural Chief Wellness Officer, a role that underscores our commitment to holistic care and well-being,” said Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of MD Anderson. “This new role marks a pivotal step in our intent to nurture the physical, emotional and mental health of our employees and patients.”

Bickel’s leadership will be instrumental in embedding a comprehensive approach to wellness within the culture of MD Anderson and the future wellness institute. Her efforts will aim to reduce the challenges inherent in cancer care and will provide essential resources for addressing the emotional demands of the profession.

Since 2021, Bickel has served as chief wellness officer at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida. A recognized wellness expert, Bickel was the creator and lead of The Moffitt Wellness Academy and chaired multiple wellness committees, helping Moffitt earn the American Medical Association’s Joy in Medicine recognition for its comprehensive clinician well-being initiatives.

“I strongly believe that wellness is not just an individual responsibility. It’s a system responsibility as well, so we must ensure we are building systems that optimize opportunities for well-being,” says Bickel. “What I hope to accomplish is to further improve MD Anderson’s culture, operations and programs to truly meet the needs of people where they are.”

Bickel earned her medical degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and completed her residency in Neurology at University of Kansas Medical Center. Before becoming CWO at Moffitt, she spent 15 years as a faculty member at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where she rose through the academic ranks in Pediatrics. Bickel’s background includes substantial health care experience at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, where she demonstrated outstanding servant leadership in several roles, including COVID employee wellness officer, medical director for the Center for Professional Well Being, and associate director of the Physician Leadership Center.

“Dr. Bickel brings an extraordinary wealth of experience, and she will be a driving force in fostering a culture of wellness at MD Anderson,” said Carin Hagberg, M.D., senior vice president and chief academic officer at MD Anderson. “This type of environment empowers both our employees and patients to navigate the complexities of cancer care with resilience and compassion.”

Prioritizing comprehensive wellness in the workplace is essential for health care institutions nationwide. Bickel's arrival coincides with MD Anderson's strengthened commitment to enhancing the well-being of our community and ensuring psychologically safe work environments that empower all employees to bring their best selves to work each day.

“Supporting wellness at MD Anderson means supporting the people who make a difference every day for our patients and their families,” said Shibu Varghese, senior vice president, people, culture & infrastructure at MD Anderson. “This initiative is built on the understanding that a well-supported team leads to even better care and advancements in cancer treatment, and we are pleased to have Dr. Bickel joining to help us advance these efforts.”