Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center is among the first hospitals in the nation voluntarily committed to expanding focus on hemorrhagic stroke patient care as part of the American Heart Association’s (AHA) new Hemorrhagic Stroke Initiative. Launched in February 2023, new hemorrhagic stroke-specific features are now available to AHA Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke participants, like Jersey Shore University Medical Center, which incorporated these no-cost additions within a week of its availability.

Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability in the United States. Hemorrhagic strokes make up about 13 percent of the nearly 800,000 strokes that occur annually, and they have a higher mortality rate than other types of stroke. “Jersey Shore University Medical Center proactively volunteered to be a part of development of the AHA/ICH data repository in 2021. Our program was one of several across the nation that led the way to the current AHA commitment to improving care for patients affected by hemorrhagic stroke,” said Jackie Dwyer, R.N., MSN, CNRN, director, comprehensive stroke center, Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. “As part of the initial working group, we helped create the canvas to identify the baseline for the AHA enhancement program. This is another stellar example of the progressive vision of our Stroke Program.”

“As an early adopter of these new data elements and features, we are excited to better track this information and provide even better care to our patients experiencing hemorrhagic stroke,” said Sanskriti Mishra, M.D., director of the comprehensive stroke center, Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

“Given the serious nature of hemorrhagic stroke, I’m proud our comprehensive stroke center is leading the way for this national effort to enhance care in our community,” said Vito Buccellato, MPA, LNHA, president and chief hospital executive, Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

“As a Joint Commission-designated Comprehensive Stroke Center and named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care the past three years by Healthgrades, our community can rest assured they will receive the best, leading-edge care for stroke at Jersey Shore University Medical Center,” said Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, regional president, Southern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health.

For information about Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s stroke care services, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/en/Services/Neurosciences/Stroke-Care. For information about the American Heart Association’s Hemorrhagic Stroke Initiative and to see all sites collecting this data to improve hemorrhagic stroke care, visit www.heart.org/hemorrhagic.