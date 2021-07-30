Newswise — The care of cancer (sarcomas) of the bones and soft tissues requires the expertise of a highly specialized team. Jersey Shore University Medical Center is among two of the elite Hackensack Meridian Health locations in New Jersey to offer clinical expertise in the field of orthopedic oncology. And as part of John Theurer Cancer Center, patients have access to an entire sarcoma care team that is focused on precision therapies, research, trials and training.

Orthopedic oncologists Francis R. Patterson, M.D., and Valdis M. Lelkes, M.D., lead this comprehensive and specialized program. They utilize precision medicine to analyze the genomics of each patient's tumor, matching patients with the most effective anticancer agents for each type of sarcoma. Patients also have access to clinical trials of new anticancer drugs, novel immunotherapies, and innovative treatment combinations—including early-phase trials.

Dr. Lelkes is a native of New Jersey and works in partnership with Dr. Patterson, chief of Orthopedic Oncology at Hackensack University Medical Center and chief of the Skin and Sarcoma Division at John Theurer Cancer Center. The team has more than 22 years of expertise caring for pediatric and adult patients. They treat sarcomas of every grade and type, including osteosarcoma, chondrosarcoma, Ewing sarcoma, malignant fibrous histiocytoma, liposarcoma, synovial sarcoma, angiosarcoma, malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumors, and fibrosarcoma. Complex limb-sparing operations are performed whenever possible, with the goal of preserving function and cosmetic appearance.

The physicians practice alongside the sarcoma care team at John Theurer Cancer Center, which includes medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, nurses, social workers, palliative medicine specialists, physical therapists and others. The team customizes care plans for each individual patient.

Dr. Lelkes and Dr. Patterson are accepting new patients at their office locations, including; Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s HOPE Tower, 19 Davis Ave., Neptune, NJ; 360 Essex St., Suite 203, Hackensack, NJ, and 20 Prospect Ave., Suite 901, Hackensack, NJ. To make an appointment, call 551-996-2533.

John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center is New Jersey's best cancer center, as recognized by U.S. News & World Report. It is the largest and most comprehensive center in the state, dedicated to diagnosis, treatment, management, research, screening, and preventive care as well as survivorship of patients with all types of cancers. For information, visit www.jtcancercenter.org.

For more information about Jersey Shore University Medical Center, visit www.jerseyshoreuniversitymedicalcenter.com/. For a free physician referral, call 844-HMH-WELL.