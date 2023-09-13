Newswise — Phase I clinical trials provide an opportunity for cancer patients to access novel drugs or combinations of drugs for those in need of new options. Experts from Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center’s John Theurer Cancer Center have now established a satellite phase I clinical trial program at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Participating in these trials has more potential for clinical benefit than is commonly believed, largely due to the development of modern cancer drugs, like targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and new combination therapies.

“The program offers novel, first-in-human treatment options and provides new hope for patients with solid tumors who have exhausted other available therapies,” said Oncologist Martin Gutierrez, M.D., co-chief, Thoracic Oncology Division, director of the Drug Discovery and Phase I Unit, John Theurer Cancer Center. “This includes immunotherapy, developmental therapeutics, targeted therapies and cell therapies.” Phase I trials are typically reserved for patients with advanced cancers who have not had success with therapies known for their clinical effectiveness and are interested in trying another option.

John Theurer Cancer Center first expanded to Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s HOPE Tower in Spring 2022. Newsweek recognized John Theurer Cancer Center as one of “America’s Best Cancer Hospitals, 2023” and the #1 Cancer Hospital in New Jersey. It is part of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center and is best known for having a nationally recognized blood cancers program including treatment for multiple myeloma, lymphoma and leukemia, as well as having one of the largest nationwide Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) programs. These services are all now also available at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

“I’m proud that our community of patients will be part of groundbreaking trials that often save lives and advance knowledge of cancer care worldwide,” said Vito Buccellato, MPA, LNHA, president and chief hospital executive, Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

The site offers comprehensive medical and surgical oncology/hematology consultative services by national experts for all types and stages of cancer and serious blood disorders. This includes full infusion services, genomics analysis, and more all provided in accordance with John Theurer quality standards and protocols.

“This is a great example of how Jersey Shore University Medical Center continues to add new, advanced services, treatments and clinical technologies enabling our patients to stay close to home while receiving world-class healthcare,” said Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, regional president, Southern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health.

To learn more about Phase I clinical trials at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, call 551-996-5497. For more information, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/en/services/cancer-care.