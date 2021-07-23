Newswise — Three Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center obstetrician gynecologists (OB GYNs) are among the first in the nation to receive board certifications in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery. OB GYNs Andrew Blechman, M.D., Jocelyn Carlo, M.D., and Karim Elsahwi, M.D., received the newly available focused practice designation, denoting expertise in minimally invasive surgical techniques from the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology (ABOG) after a review process and examination.

“Minimally invasive robotic-assisted surgery provides several benefits over traditional surgery, including shorter hospital stay, quicker recovery, less risk of infection, and reduced blood loss and pain,” said Scott W. Smilen, M.D., FACOG, chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Jersey Shore University Medical Center. “Increasingly, patients needing gynecologic surgical intervention are seeking this innovative technique and highly-qualified experts to ensure they receive the best surgical care.”

Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s Women's Health Care Program provides comprehensive women’s health services with access to leading specialists for every stage of a woman’s life. The Perricone Center for Gynecologic Oncology in the academic medical center’s HOPE Tower, offers women a wide range of approaches to the prevention, diagnosis, and complete management of cancer and pre-cancerous conditions of the female reproductive organs.

Jersey Shore’s fellowship trained and board certified gynecologic surgeons provide robotic and minimally invasive procedures to treat conditions such as: pelvic floor prolapse, cervical, ovarian and endometrial cancers, ovarian cysts, fibroids, hysterectomy, endometriosis resection, ovarian cyst removal, myomectomy, and cervical tumor removal, among others. Advanced oncological procedures, such as sentinel lymph node sampling and resection of recurrent gynecologic cancers are also provided.

“I’m very proud of our surgical specialists’ expertise and happy to see their dedication to providing our patients with the latest and greatest technology and techniques to advance health care,” said Vito Buccellato, MPA, LNHA, president and chief hospital executive, Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

For more information, visit www.jerseyshoreuniversitymedicalcenter.com/services/womens-health/. To make an appointment with a physician, call 844-HMH-WELL.

ABOG is a non-profit organization that certifies OB GYNs, and offers continuing certification to OB GYNs in the U.S. and Canada. Board certification is a voluntary process for those physicians who choose to pursue certification.