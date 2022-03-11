Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center recently welcomed Roshani Patel, M.D., FACS, as medical director for breast surgery, part of Hackensack Meridian Health Cancer Care.

With more than 10 years of experience as a board-certified breast surgical oncologist, Dr. Patel specializes in breast-sparing surgery with lumpectomy and partners with her plastic surgery colleagues to offer oncoplastic approaches for her cancer patients. She also provides leading-edge surgical care for modified radical, skin-sparing and nipple-sparing mastectomies and sentinel lymph node biopsies.

“I’m excited that Dr. Patel is joining our cancer care team and adding her expertise in breast cancer to our comprehensive and advanced array of medical and surgical care and support services for patients,” said Vito Buccellato, MPA, LNHA, president and chief hospital executive, Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

“I am proud to join the multi-specialty, breast surgical team at Jersey Shore University Medical Center and look forward to providing compassionate care for patients in this community.” said Dr. Patel. “My patients benefit from receiving the highest quality of breast care, close to home. Whether surgical, medical or radiation treatments are provided, our team collaborates to determine the best plan of care for each patient.”

Before her appointment at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Dr. Patel served as a breast surgeon at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Manchester, NH. She helped underserved populations there, completing oncology-related work to assist in funding for food provision and transportation for those in need.

“Dr. Patel’s patients and survivors will appreciate her focus on their overall health,” said Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, regional president, Southern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health. “She encourages everyone to support their health through holistic, lifestyle-focused approaches, including following a nutritious diet, mindfulness and exercise.”

Dr. Patel has contributed several publications to medical literature and has delivered national and local presentations on breast cancer treatment. She received the Lane Adams Quality of Life Award from the American Cancer Society in 2019, and has been featured in articles published by the U.S. News & World Report. Dr. Patel is also a member of the Society of Surgical Oncology and the American Society of Breast Surgeons.

Dr. Patel has office locations in Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s HOPE Tower and in Toms River and Jackson. She is fluent in Gujarati. For more information or to make an appointment, call 732-263-7960 or visit here.