Newswise — Edison, NJ – June 28, 2021 – Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center Foundation is pleased to announce a generous pledge commitment from the family of cherished obstetrician-gynecologist Darshana Desai, M.D., who dedicated 35 years to the medical center and helped bring thousands of babies into the world.



After Dr. Desai passed away in February 2020, her family decided to honor her memory and celebrate her legacy by making a gift in support of the Department of Maternity Services at JFK University Medical Center. In turn, a nursing station in the post-partum unit was named in Dr. Desai’s honor.



“We are simply touched by the meaningful generosity behind the Desai family’s gift in honor of Dr. Darshana Desai, a mother and wife who they absolutely adored,” said Sheri Marino, executive director, JFK University Medical Center Foundation. “Community support is vital to advancing the needs of our medical center, and to receive such a gift in honor of a committed physician who was so special and revered in support of her department is inspiring.”



JFK University Medical Center is among the top five percent of hospitals nationally recognized for superior care of women during and after childbirth. The medical center is also equipped to treat babies in need of extra care in its Level II Neonatal Special Care Nursery, as well as children of all ages in a designated pediatric unit.



“It was very important to our family to do something in honor of our mother because of what a dedicated physician she was at the medical center,” said Aaditya Desai, M.D., an emergency medicine physician and Dr. Desai’s son. “She was well-respected and remains a role model to the Indian community. My family and I hope that her colleagues and patients always remember what a compassionate physician she was, and that they remain as inspired by her memory as we are.”



To learn more about JFK University Medical Center Foundation, please contact Sheri Marino at 732-632-1540 or [email protected]. To make a gift to JFK University Medical Center Foundation, visit jfkmc.org/give.

About JFK University Medical Center

Serving residents of central New Jersey for more than 50 years, JFK University Medical Center offers a complete array of advanced services in its 498-bed facility located in Edison, N.J. With more than 1,000 affiliated physicians, this academic medical center offers a complete spectrum of advanced services including general and specialized surgery, cardiac care, maternity and pediatrics, oncology, imaging, breast center, sleep center, wound care, robotic surgery, emergency medicine, weight loss surgery, radiology, long term care and assisted living. It is home to the world-renowned Neuroscience Institute that diagnoses and treats brain, spine and nervous system disorders. To learn more, visit JFKMC.org.