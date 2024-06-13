Newswise — (Toronto, June 13, 2024) JMIR Publications invites submissions to a new theme issue titled “Addressing Digital Ageism in the Modern Era” in its premier open access journal JMIR Aging, indexed in PubMed, SCOPUS, Web of Science, and DOAJ. The theme for this call was selected by the journal’s diverse audiences through a social media poll.

While digital technologies offer immense opportunities for societal progress and individual empowerment, they also bring forth new challenges, such as digital ageism. Digital ageism is discrimination against individuals based on their age within the context of use of and access to digital technology. As technology continues to permeate every aspect of our lives, it is important to address the barriers, stereotypes, and marginalization experienced by older adults in the digital realm and ensure inclusivity for people of all ages. Therefore, in this call, we aim to address digital ageism in care for older adults with a focus on access to digital health care and health equity.

Our interests include, but are not limited to, the following topics:

Technological design considerations for creating age-inclusive digital environments and products for older adult care

Leveraging technology to build age-friendly health systems

Innovative strategies to promote digital health inclusion, such as intergenerational collaboration and digital mentorship

Digital health literacy programs and initiatives to empower and engage older adults

Health policy interventions and regulatory frameworks to promote digital inclusion

Community-driven initiatives addressing digital ageism in health care

Ethical considerations in designing digital health care technologies for an aging population

All submissions will undergo a rigorous peer-review process, and accepted articles will be published as part of the theme issue titled “Addressing Digital Ageism in the Modern Era.”

