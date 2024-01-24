Newswise — JMIR Publications is pleased to announce a new theme issue titled “Machine Learning-Based Predictive Models Using Genomic Data” in JMIR Bioinformatics and Biotechnology. The peer-reviewed journal is indexed in SCOPUS and focused on research in bioinformatics, computational biology, and biotechnology. This new theme issue aims to explore cutting-edge research at the intersection of machine learning and genomics, fostering advancements in predictive modeling for biological insights.

JMIR Bioinformatics and Biotechnology welcomes contributions from global researchers, educators, and practitioners. We encourage submissions exploring diverse aspects of bioinformatics and biotechnology, with a focus on, but not limited to, the following topics:

Development and application of machine learning algorithms for phenotype prediction using genomic data

Exploring the integration of multi-omics data for predictive modeling

Predicting biological outcomes, disease associations, and functional genomics

Describing novel methodologies for handling large-scale genomic data sets

Contributors are encouraged to submit their work by May 15, 2024. All submissions will undergo rigorous peer review, and accepted articles will be published as part of the theme issue titled “Machine Learning-Based Predictive Models Using Genomic Data” in the journal JMIR Bioinformatics and Biotechnology.

To learn more please view the full call for papers here.

