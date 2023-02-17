Newswise — JMIR Publications published “Using Magnetic Resonance Imaging During Childbirth to Demonstrate Fetal Head Moldability and Brain Compression: Prospective Cohort Study“ in their journal JMIR Formative Research, which mentions that improvements in risk assessment and anticipatory interventions are constantly needed. The birthing process is difficult to assess using simple imaging technology because the maternal bony pelvis and fetal skeleton interfere with visualizing the soft tissues.

Polygonal meshes for each part of the fetal body were used to study fetal head moldability and brain compression. In this case, observable brain shape deformation demonstrated that brain compression had occurred and was not necessarily well tolerated by the fetus.

Depending on fetal head moldability, these observations suggest that cephalopelvic disproportion can result in either obstructed labor or major fetal head molding with brain compression. MRI might be the best imaging technology to explore all combined aspects of cephalopelvic disproportion and achieve a better understanding of the underlying mechanisms of fetal head molding and moldability.

Dr Olivier Ami from the Clinique de la Muette – Ramsay Santé said, “Events occurring within the first few hours of birth can cause fetal cerebral palsy or maternal perineum trauma, determining a human’s life trajectory.”

Magnetic resonance imaging is a noninvasive and nonirradiating tool suitable for exploring the biomechanics of the birthing process and evaluating fetal well-being. A clinical protocol to achieve this goal requires numerous safeguards to ensure the same level of safety in the MRI suite as in the delivery room.

In 1948, Mengert described five components of cephalopelvic disproportion:

Size and shape of the bony pelvis, Size of the fetal head, Force exerted by the uterine contractions, Moldability of the fetal head, and Presentation and position of the fetal head.

Exploring these factors with imaging during birth is crucial to the prediction and prevention of cephalopelvic disproportion.

MRI is routinely used to explore fetal malformations antenatally and perform obstetric pelvimetry. However, despite the potential advantages of MRI when evaluating the birthing process in real time, these authors identified only a few sites worldwide with an open-field MRI near a maternity ward that would enable the exploration of childbirth in all positions.

The research team concluded in their JMIR Publications Research Output that their observations with MRI during childbirth suggest that, depending on fetal head moldability, cephalopelvic disproportion can result in either obstructed labor or apparent normal vaginal delivery with major fetal head molding and brain compression. The placental location could also be useful information for anticipating the presentation of the child at delivery.

###

DOI – https://doi.org/10.2196/27421

Full-text – https://formative.jmir.org/2022/11/e27421



Free Altmetric Report – https://jmir.altmetric.com/details/139497691

Keywords – parturition, magnetic resonance imaging, obstetrics, fetus, cephalopelvic disproportion

JMIR Publications is a leading, born-digital, open access publisher of 30+ academic journals and other innovative scientific communication products that focus on the intersection of health and technology. Its flagship journal, the Journal of Medical Internet Research, is the leading digital health journal globally in content breadth and visibility, and it is the largest journal in the medical informatics field.

To learn more about JMIR Publications, please visit https://www.JMIRPublications.com or connect with us via:

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/c/JMIRPublications

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/JMedInternetRes

Twitter – https://twitter.com/jmirpub

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/jmir-publications

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/jmirpub/

Head Office – 130 Queens Quay East, Unit 1100 Toronto, ON, M5A 0P6 Canada

The content of this communication is licensed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/), which permits unrestricted use, distribution, and reproduction in any medium, provided the original work, published by JMIR Publications, is properly cited.