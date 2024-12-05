Newswise — (Toronto, December 5, 2024) JMIR Publications invites submissions to a new theme issue titled “Clinician Wellness and Burnout in Perioperative Medicine” in its premier open access journal JMIR Perioperative Medicine. The premier, peer-reviewed journal is indexed in PubMed and focuses on how technology and data science can improve care delivery and surgical patient outcomes.

Recognizing the unique challenges faced by perioperative clinicians—including anesthesiologists (trainees and attendings), perioperative advanced practice providers (nurse practitioners and physician assistants), nurse anesthetists, surgeons, and perioperative/co-management hospitalists, this call for papers aims to explore the critical issue of burnout within perioperative medicine.

The scope of this call for papers includes but is not limited to:

Impact of Automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Digital Health Technologies on Burnout: Studies investigating the potential impact of AI or digital health technologies on clinician wellness and physical and cognitive workload.

Tools to Measure Prevalence of Burnout: Studies describing tools to measure the prevalence of burnout among perioperative clinicians across various demographics and organizational settings.

Drivers of Burnout: Studies examining risk factors such as clinician- or patient-related issues, workplace culture, resource availability (eg. telemedicine), electronic health records, and concerns about AI use in perioperative medicine.

Impact of Burnout on Patient Outcomes: Research investigating the impact of clinician burnout on perioperative patient care, safety, outcomes, and experience.

Interventions to Ameliorate Burnout and Promote Clinician Wellness: Strategies targeting burnout at the personal, institutional, or policy levels.

Contributors are encouraged to submit their work by May 31, 2025. All submissions will undergo rigorous peer review, and accepted articles will be published as part of the “Clinician Wellness and Burnout in Perioperative Medicine” theme issue.

