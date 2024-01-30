Newswise — JMIR Publications is pleased to announce a new theme issue titled “Perioperative Blood Management” in JMIR Perioperative Medicine. The premier, peer-reviewed journal is indexed in PubMed and focuses on how technology and data science can improve care delivery and surgical patient outcomes. The new theme issue aims to explore the latest advancements, challenges, and patient-centered innovative approaches in optimizing blood-related practices before, during, and after surgical procedures.

JMIR Perioperative Medicine welcomes contributions from global researchers, clinicians, and experts in the field of perioperative medicine. We encourage submissions exploring diverse aspects related to blood management in perioperative care such as:

Digital and technological innovations and the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in perioperative blood management

Preoperative anemia management

Perioperative blood transfusion thresholds

Perioperative blood management protocols and programs

Advances in blood conservation techniques

Strategies for minimizing perioperative blood loss

Transfusion-related complications

Economic and ethical considerations in perioperative blood management

Global and regional inequities in blood availability during the perioperative phase

Contributors are encouraged to submit their work by June 30, 2024. All submissions will undergo rigorous peer review, and accepted articles will be published as part of the “Perioperative Blood Management” theme issue.

To learn more please view the full call for papers here.

