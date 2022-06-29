Newswise — JMIR Publications, publisher of over 30 open access titles, received updated Impact Factors (IF) and Emerging Sources Citation Indexing (ESCI) for the 2022 calendar year from Clarivate Journal Citation Reports (JCR) today.

The flagship journal, Journal of Medical Internet Research, increased 30%+ to a 2022 IF of 7.08 and continues to retain its historical position in the first quartile (Q1) of both the ‘Medical Informatics’ and ‘Health Care Science & Services’ subject categories. The Journal of Medical Internet Research also saw an increase in its Journal Citation Indicator (JCI) to 1.67. Journals with a JCI of greater than 1.5 have 50% more citation impact than the average in its category.

In addition, JMIR Public Health and Surveillance saw the largest increase in Impact Factor, amongst the JMIR Publications titles, with an impressive 254% increase to 14.56. The journal sits within the first quartile (Q1) of the 'Public, Environmental & Occupational Health' category in both the Social Sciences Citation Index (SSCI) and Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE).

Finally, JMIR Mental Health is also proud to have received a 43% increase from 2021 with an Impact Factor of 6.33 - while overall, JMIR Publications journals saw a 53% increase across the company.

A complete list of 2022 JMIR Publications Impact Factors include:

JMIR Publications is also pleased to announce the following journals now accepted into the Web of Science, Emerging Sources Citation Index™ (ESCI):

Journals accepted into ESCI are evaluated on 28 quality criteria for editorial rigor and citation activity. Meeting the initial quality criteria for ESCI is the first step to consideration in the Journal Citation Reports.

JMIR Publications, which has been publishing open access journals across eHealth disciplines for over 20 years, is indebted to our authors, reviewers, and editors for their continued efforts in building a home for the rapid and open dissemination of digital health–related ideas and research. We are proud of our stringent peer-review and editing practices, and appreciate our editorial teams’ commitment to providing insightful and constructive feedback to our authors.

To all JMIR authors, thank you for continuing to choose to share your best work with JMIR and engaging with the mission of fully open scientific discourse. Whether that is through publishing protocols or preprints on JMIRx, or opting for open peer review on your submissions, JMIR Publications is sincerely grateful for your help in realizing the vision. This support from the research community maintains JMIR’s status as the preeminent digital health publisher.

While JMIR Publications is proud of the 2022 Impact Factors and the associated prestige, we are keen to stress that this metric should not be the only gauge of the quality or influence of an article. We do not support any misuse of the impact factor and actively encourage authors and institutions to consider other measures, such as author satisfaction ratings on SciRev and Google, or Altmetric scores, alongside new and emerging open science measures that support broader advances in science and academia. JMIR Publications aligns with DORA on the importance of contextual metrics and the need to transition the scholarly communications landscape away from the Impact Factor’s hegemony.

