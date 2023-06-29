Newswise — (Toronto, June 28, 2023) With the release of the 2023 Journal Citation Reports™ (JCR) today, we first want to thank everyone who has contributed to our continued mission toward a more open world. Of our 34 open access journals, 14 now have a Journal Impact Factor (JIF)—that’s a 133% increase since last year, and we still have more journals launched in the last 2 years that won’t yet be relevant for metrics such as the JIF and CiteScore.

Born digital nearly 25 years ago, JMIR Publications expanded its portfolio into niche and emerging areas. Gradually over the years, we’ve seen these areas become recognized and established in their own right, with a rapid increase in the number of journals available to publish in. We expect to see JIFs fluctuate over the years as our communities evolve, but our trusted editorial practices remain the same. We couldn’t be prouder of the incredible community that supports us.

We would like to emphasize that the JIF should be regarded as just one of several metrics used to assess the quality or influence of an article. It is crucial to consider the JIF in conjunction with other indicators rather than relying on it in isolation. As a DORA signatory, we analyze the impact of our journals using a number of metrics, alternative metrics, data, and practices. We do not support any misuse of the JIF and actively encourage all to use other measures (eg, author satisfaction ratings on SciRev and Google; article usage and scores from services like Eigenfactor, Google Scholar, CiteScore, Altmetric, Plum Analytics, etc), alongside new and emerging open science measures that support broader advances in science and academia. We align with DORA on the importance of contextual metrics and the need to transition the research ecosystem away from JIF dominance.

