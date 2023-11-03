HARRISONBURG, Va. — There are lots of good times to look forward to as the holidays approach, but the season can also bring some unwanted stress. Whether it be the pressure of planning events or anxiety over family gatherings, stress triggers abound.

Jaime Kurtz, a professor of psychology at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, can discuss strategies for avoiding or reducing holiday tension. Happiness, savoring and decision making are among Kurtz's research interests, and she even looks at how people in other countries view happiness compared to Americans.

Kurtz has authored more than 30 books and papers on the subject of happiness, including, “The Happy Traveler: Unpacking the Secrets of Better Vacations.”

A few suggestions Kurtz can pass along to ease holiday stress include: