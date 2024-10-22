Newswise — James Madison University political science, psychology, and voter education and civic engagement experts are available to discuss the upcoming elections.

Voters will go to the polls on Nov. 5, 2024, to select the next U.S. president and vice president, as well as members of the 119th Congress.

JMU experts can offer insights into the following areas:

Marty Cohen: The Republican party, candidates and Trump’s role, influence of moral issues such as guns and reproductive rights, U.S. Senate races, presidential nominations.

“I am currently researching how and when we became so polarized. The upcoming election will be decided in the final weekend with one side experiencing a burst of enthusiasm that will put them over the top. I am incredibly interested in seeing whether we will have reached the end of the Trump era or whether it will continue for at least four more years. Furthermore, how would a President Trump govern this time around considering he would not be able to run again? Will Project 2025 actually be implemented if he wins? Can a President Harris move forward on the big issues America cares most about?”

David Jones: political communication, political behavior, public opinion, polarization and media, and elections, government regulation and social media.

“I’m closely following how both presidential campaigns are using talk show appearances and interviews with non-journalists to target specific groups of voters. Beyond the election, I’m interested attempts by the federal and state governments to regulate social media platforms.”

Ben Blankenship: political psychology, trust in elections, trust in government, social identity and elections, personality and political behavior/attitudes, physical spaces and politics.

“I have been thinking a lot lately about the importance/centrality of physical spaces for our politics. So much of what is driving politics (e.g., immigration, housing, and even, to a certain extent, abortion) is closely connected to how Americans think about their physical spaces (e.g., cities, states, the country as a whole) and the meaning/importance they attach to these spaces.”

Kara Dillard: Political polarization and democracy, voter education and engagement, civic learning and youth participation in civic-political life, civic learning initiatives and events, and political rhetoric.

"Today's college students aren't apathetic about voting and politics. Quite the contrary! We find students to be deeply engaged in addressing problems that cross political borders. They are, however, deeply disaffected by the political discourse and partisanship they see in their social media feeds. What they see on TikTok and other platforms turns them off from politics and the result is the potential for a reduction in student voter turnout. This election will be a real hallmark of how toxic political rhetoric influences this generation's voting habits."

"The ability of our democracy to withstand whatever the outcome is on November 5th will depend solely on whether we can talk to our neighbor who may have a different yard sign on their lawn than ours. Our research from the Better Conversations Together program shows that people who hold different political views can talk to each other, can listen even when they know they'll disagree, and can find common ground if you create space where relationships and trust can be built."

David Kirkpatrick: Civic engagement and the health of the U.S. democracy, religion and politics.