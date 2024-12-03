Newswise — HARRISONBURG, Va. — The holiday season is a time to relax, enjoy gatherings with family and friends and celebrate traditions, but it also can create stress.

Several JMU experts are available to discuss strategies for navigating holiday stressors, including selecting gifts, staying on budget, maintaining a proper diet and more.

Tony Kim, a professor in the Hart School of Hospitality, Sport & Recreation Management, offers advice on how to host a successful gathering during the holidays, while balancing tradition and thoughtful planning:

For business gatherings, timing is key. Hosting events 1-2 weeks before the holiday rush avoids conflicts with other obligations. A blend of professionalism and enjoyment helps cultivate an atmosphere that is both formal and engaging.

Fo r family gatherings, foc us on warmth and comfort. A casual, cozy setting fosters togetherness and can help guests feel at ease.

As hosts prepare to welcome guests, another significant part of holiday planning revolves around shopping for gifts and essentials. Kim explains that staying informed on retail trends and leveraging social media can help shoppers navigate the bustling season.

Kim highlights how holiday shopping habits continue to evolve:

Early deals from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target have pushed many to start shopping as early as October.

According to the National Retail Federation, holiday spending per person is projected to average $902, with the “Cyber Five” (Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday) accounting for 15.5% of total sales.

Social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram are increasingly driving gift inspiration, particularly among younger consumers.

Popular options like Buy Now, Pay Later enable shoppers to plan purchases early without immediate financial strain.

JMU experts Jeremy Akers, Rob Alexander, and Debbie Sturm can also discuss productive ways to navigate the holidays.

Akers, JMU’s director of graduate dietetics, can discuss healthy eating strategies during the holiday season. Overindulgence is tempting during the holidays, but mindful eating can make all the difference. Akers recommends eating small portions, avoiding skipping meals, and staying active with post-dinner walks or activities.

Alexander is co-director of JMU’s Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue and can discuss handling difficult conversations that can occur during family gatherings. Alexander suggests grounding yourself in core values, practicing reflective listening, and setting boundaries to maintain meaningful relationships while managing conflict.

The holidays can be bittersweet for those grieving loved ones. Sturm, professor of graduate p sychology , can provide guidance on recognizing grief, embracing emotions, and creating new traditions to honor memories while caring for your well-being.

