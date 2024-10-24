Newswise — Sojib Zaman, a health sciences professor at James Madison University, has been listed for a third consecutive year in Stanford/Elsevier's Top 2% Scientist rankings.

The list provides a standardized way to recognize scientists who have made a significant impact on their respective fields.

“I am honored to be listed in Stanford/Elsevier's Top 2% Scientist Rankings,” said Zaman, who has worked at JMU since 2023. “This is a significant achievement for me, and I would like to extend my sincere thanks to JMU for providing the resources and support that have allowed me to continue my research.”

Zaman’s research focuses on infectious and chronic diseases, maternal and child health, sexual and reproductive health, and mental health and well-being. He has authored, co-authored, or edited over 100 peer-reviewed papers, with more than 65,000 career citations.

Among factors considered for The Top 2% list is how often papers authored by scientists are cited by other scientists. Papers that Zaman has contributed to have been cited 12,900 times this year according to the Top 2% Scientists rankings.

Kirk Armstrong, interim unit head for health sciences, said, “We are incredibly proud of this outstanding accomplishment achieved by Dr. Zaman. This milestone is not just a reflection of his commitment to scholarly excellence, but also underscores his continued impact being named a top scientist for a third year consecutively. His research has garnered significant recognition within the academic and medical communities, reflecting profound impact on both JMU and the broader healthcare fields. We join in celebrating this tremendous honor with Dr. Zaman.”