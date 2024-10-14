Newswise — JMU nursing professor Tina Switzer will soon receive a flu shot and she encourages others to do the same.

Switzer, who teaches community health and oversees nursing students during their clinical experience, says flu season runs from October to early spring. During this time, people tend to spend more time indoors and in closer proximity due to colder temperatures.

Receiving a flu shot isn’t a guarantee against contracting the flu, but those who get vaccinated will generally experience milder symptoms, Switzer said. It also helps protect others who may be more vulnerable.

“I always consider getting a flu vaccine part of being a good citizen,” she said.

Switzer also advises people to stay current with their coronavirus vaccinations. Like the flu vaccine, receiving a coronavirus vaccine doesn’t guarantee immunity, but symptoms are likely to be milder. Getting the coronavirus shot also helps protect others, Switzer said.

She recommends visiting CDC.gov for more information about the flu and COVID-19.

