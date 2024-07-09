Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (July 9, 2024) - The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM), is excited to announce John A. Morren, MD, as a plenary speaker at the 2024 AANEM Annual Meeting Oct. 15-18, in Savannah, Georgia.

Dr. Morren is the program director of the NM fellowship at Cleveland Clinic and associate professor of neurology at Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University. He is the recipient of an artificial intelligence (AI) in medicine grant to further ongoing research of AI in electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. He has led the AI subcommittee of the PPC in developing the AANEM’s “Role of AI in Neuromuscular (NM) and EDX Medicine” position statement.

His plenary session, titled, “AI and the Future of EDX and NM Medicine,” will explore AI and the future of EDX and NM medicine from the standpoint of advancing clinical care, research, and education. “Augmented” intelligence, as it pertains to the synergy between artificial and human intelligence, will be highlighted, as will the need for the strategic, ethical, and responsible implementation of AI in the field.

Dr. Morren looks forward to speaking on the topic and says, “Despite remarkable strides, significant knowledge, attitude, and practice gaps persist, including within the fields of EDX and NM medicine. While there are exciting possibilities for the future, it is essential to acknowledge and understand the limitations of AI and take proactive steps to mitigate these challenges.”

