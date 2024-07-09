Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (July 9, 2024) - The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM), is excited to announce John Norbury, MD, as a plenary speaker at the 2024 AANEM Annual Meeting Oct. 15-18, in Savannah, Georgia.

Dr. Norbury is an associate professor in the division of physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R) at Texas Tech where he serves as both founding residency program director and division chief. He is medical director of the Covenant Medical Center Electrodiagnostic (EDX) Laboratory. He has served as a board member for the AANEM and has conducted research on PM&R education, neuromuscular ultrasound, and ultrasound-guided interventions.

His session, titled, “Thinking Outside the Box: Neuromuscular Networks and Navigation,” will be presented with his patient, Mr. James Dines. The plenary session will explore electrodiagnosis in the acute care setting with an emphasis on the role of interprofessional teams and professional networks in helping patients with neuromuscular disorders (NMDs) receive the highest level of care.

“One of the greatest strengths of the AANEM is the collegiality of the organization and the mentorship networks that help us all to grow as NM specialists. In ‘Thinking Outside the Box’, we will get to hear firsthand how these networks impacted the life of a patient with an NMD," said Dr. Norbury.

About American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM)

Based in Rochester, MN, AANEM is the premier nonprofit membership association dedicated to the advancement of neuromuscular (NM), musculoskeletal (MSK), and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders. For more information about AANEM, visit www.aanem.org or Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

###