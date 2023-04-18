Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health experts are available to comment on the upcoming U.S. Supreme Court action about potential restrictions on access to the abortion pill mifepristone.

Suzanne Bell, PhD , assistant professor in the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Department of Population, Family and Reproductive Health, can discuss the public health implications of federal rulings, the safety profile of the pill, and the impact on women’s health of losing access.





Joshua Sharfstein, MD, vice dean for public health practice and community engagement in the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health's Department of Health Policy and Management, and former principal deputy commissioner of the FDA, can discuss what this ruling means for the FDA's overall authority in regulating medications.

The experts are available to speak ahead of the action, as well as after it’s announced.