Newswise — The Communications and Marketing and the Alumni Relations teams in the Office of External Affairs at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health together won three Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) Circle of Excellence awards in recognition of their work across various content platforms. The CASE awards highlight outstanding work in categories including alumni relations, communications, fundraising, advancement services, and marketing.

The Communications and Marketing team earned a gold award, the highest honor given by CASE, in the “Video | Student Audience (Short)” category for a lighthearted promotional short encouraging prospective students to apply called “All That’s Missing Is You.” Judges praised the video as “an astounding return on half a day’s shooting by an in-house marketing team.”

The Hopkins Bloomberg Public Health magazine won a silver award in the “Writing | News Feature (Less than 1,000 words)” category for “A Brief History of Abortion in the United States.” Written by Annalies Winny, communications associate; producer, the article details how abortion became such a polarizing political issue. The judges commended Winny for “tackl[ing] the highly charged topic of abortion and manag[ing] to present a fact-based history that serves as a foundation for all discussions.”

The Alumni Relations team earned a silver award in the “Special Events | Online (Series)” category for the Career Development Academy, a joint effort between the Bloomberg School’s Alumni Relations team and the Career Services Office, that provided professional development opportunities to current students. Nearly 2,000 master’s and doctoral students attended the online sessions, which covered topics chosen by students and alumni, such as resume/CV writing, job searching, networking, and interviewing. The judges called the initiative an “innovative approach to providing a vast amount of interactive programming for students through alumni and experts.”

The Bloomberg School, founded in 1916, has long been a leading source for public health information and guidance. The School has been ranked the #1 school of public health in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since the rankings were introduced in 1994.

