Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Associate Professor Alessandro Rebucci, an expert in macroeconomics, is available to speak with journalists for coverage related to the November rise in inflation.

Rebucci is a member of the National Bureau of Economic Research and has served as a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York, San Francisco, and Kansas City. Before joining the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, he held senior research and policy positions at the Inter-American Development Bank and the International Monetary Fund. In addition, he is an associate editor of several macroeconomic and finance academic journals. Recently, he has authored several papers on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the U.S. and world economies.