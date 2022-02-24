Newswise — Johns Hopkins Carey Business School has extended its accreditation through AACSB International (AACSB) for another five years. AACSB is the world’s largest business education alliance. Accreditation through AACSB is considered a hallmark of excellence and associated with achieving the highest standards in business education.

Carey Business School earned its initial AACSB accreditation in 2017, 10 years after the school was established. Since its initial accreditation, Carey Business School reimagined its full-time MBA program with increased emphasis on developing analytical and leadership skills for students. The program also includes two specialized pathways of study: one in health, technology, and innovation, and another in analytics, leadership, and innovation. It is also one of the few full-time MBA programs to require a course in artificial intelligence. A large component of the reimagined MBA curriculum included the expansion of experiential learning courses, which was recently honored by MBA Roundtable with a 2021 Innovator Award for General Excellence.

Carey Business School also revamped its part-time Flexible MBA program by revising the core curriculum, introducing several new specialized areas of study, and adding greater flexibility for completing the program through online courses. Annual enrollment in the program has more than doubled over the past five years.

Carey has also recently developed STEM-designated curricula of its full-time MS in Finance, MS in Marketing, MS in Information Systems, and MS Business Analytics and Risk Management degree programs, which provide the most rigorous learning opportunities for students. Carey’s non-degree Executive Education program has greatly expanded over the past five years, including the establishment of executive education academies focused on Emerging Leadership, Health Care Leadership, and Women in Leadership.

Carey Business School’s full-time faculty has expanded more than 20 percent over the past five years, adding both renowned academic researchers as well as experienced practice faculty. The faculty conduct interdisciplinary research addressing society’s greatest challenges, including a particular focus on the business of health. The recently launched Hopkins Business of Health Initiative provides a unique collaboration of faculty from the schools of business, medicine, public health, and nursing, leveraging the Hopkins’ health ecosystem.

Carey Business School has also prioritized its efforts to advance diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging throughout the school, and in conjunction with its corporate partners. Carey is among a small number of business schools to achieve and maintain gender parity throughout its overall student enrollment, and in its Full-time MBA program. Additionally, Carey published its own Roadmap for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging in 2021 as a blueprint for advancing these principles.

“We are very proud of the substantial and meaningful progress we’ve made at Carey since our initial accreditation five years ago. More importantly, we’ve upheld the guiding principles and expectations for an accredited business school built to thrive in an ever-changing world,” said Alex Triantis, dean of the Carey Business School.

The Carey Business School was created in 2007 with a gift from the late William P. Carey, a philanthropist, and former Johns Hopkins University trustee. At the time, Carey’s gift transformed the university’s longstanding part-time business education program into a full-fledged business school. In 2020, the W. P. Carey Foundation pledged an additional $25 million to Carey Business School to expand the school’s educational mission and emphasis on the business of health.

The Carey Business School provides business education at its campuses in Baltimore, Md., and Washington, D.C., as well as providing online degree programs. In addition to its full-time and part-time MBA, Carey offers specialized master's programs in Finance, Marketing, Health Care Management, Information Systems, Business Analytics and Risk Management, and Real Estate and Infrastructure, as well as an array of graduate certificates and executive education programs. The school has over 25,000 alumni worldwide.