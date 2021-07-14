Newswise — Johns Hopkins Carey Business School is joining the Forté Foundation as an MBA partner and Forté Fellows partner school.

Forté Foundation is a non-profit consortium of multinational corporations and business schools that was founded to address inequity in business. As one of 55 member schools, Carey Business School will collaborate with Forté Foundation to expand opportunities for women seeking MBAs and graduate business education.

“We are extremely pleased to become a member of Forté Foundation after years of successful collaboration. Forté’s mission aligns with our longstanding commitment to supporting the education, development, and support of women in business, and fostering an inclusive environment,” said Alex Triantis, dean of the Carey Business School. “At Carey we recognize the essential role women play as leaders of businesses and society, and we work to ensure that women have access to business education and support throughout their careers.”

As part of the new partnership with Forté Foundation, Carey Business School will offer the Forté Fellowships. These competitive awards recognize high-achieving, emerging female leaders in the full-time Johns Hopkins MBA program. Students named as Forte Fellows receive scholarship funding ranging from $10,000 per year to full-tuition, renewable for two years.

In addition to the full-time MBA, Carey Business School offers a part-time Flexible MBA and specialized master’s programs in business analytics and risk management, finance, health care management, information systems, marketing, and real estate and infrastructure. Carey also offers a non-credit executive education academy for women in leadership. Currently, more than 51 percent of all Carey students are women.

Carey Business School provides additional support to women students through extracurricular programs, including the Stoop Story Telling and Girls Empowerment Summit, Women Empowering Women Project, and Women in Leadership Coaching Group. Mentoring support is available through the Women’s Alumni Network.

“We are thrilled to expand our already outstanding group of MBA and undergraduate partners with the addition of Johns Hopkins University,” said Elissa Sangster, CEO of Forté. “An engaged Forté executive education partner since 2020, Johns Hopkins has demonstrated a commitment to furthering Forté’s mission of launching women into fulfilling, significant careers through access to business education, professional development, and a community of successful women.”

The MBA Partnership and the Forté Fellows scholarship program provide financial and other kinds of support to women in the pursuit of an MBA. The Forté Fellows program empowers women to change career trajectories and improve earning power. Since 2003, Forté partner schools have awarded $277 million in scholarships.