What does it mean to lead successfully in the new and ever-evolving world of work? Answering this question is the goal of a new Johns Hopkins University research center, the Carey Business School's Center for Innovative Leadership.

The center serves to advance knowledge and build capacity for innovative leadership in modern organizations. As a hub at Johns Hopkins for new ideas and insights on leadership, it brings together faculty research, student experiences, and industry engagement.

“The Center for Innovative Leadership is the first academic center solely based at Carey Business School and is part of our broader effort to build a portfolio of vibrant initiatives and centers for research and engagement,” said Alex Triantis, dean of Carey Business School.

The center is made up of faculty members from across Johns Hopkins, as well as faculty and practitioners from other leading academic institutions and business organizations, whose work focuses on various facets of leadership in modern organizations. Center faculty members conduct rigorous research, and work with industry partners to advance leadership excellence in five high-priority areas: collaboration and teams, inclusivity, health care organizations, social impact, and resilience and reliability.

The center provides access to this cutting-edge research through various publications. For example, its leadership “field guides” provide an evidence-based toolkit for leaders across industries to enhance their leadership practices.

“Our faculty and practitioners are conducting research and developing tools that are reshaping the way we think about leadership in today’s workplaces,” said Christopher Myers, PhD, the center’s faculty director. “As a center, our job is to be an accelerator for that work and an amplifier to get their findings out into practice as quickly and widely as possible.”

Myers, an associate professor of Management & Organization, joined the Carey Business School in 2016 after serving on the faculty at the Harvard Business School, and has published widely on topics related to learning and leadership development in organizations.

Mike Doyle serves as the center’s founding executive director, bringing expertise in student development and leadership coaching from his experience in multiple leadership roles at Carey Business School, including most recently directing the school’s Office of Experiential Learning.

“The center is focused on thoughtful integration,” said Doyle. “Students can benefit from the premier research that our faculty are doing when we bring that research to them through high-impact student experiences and learning opportunities outside the classroom.”

The center offers a variety of leadership development experiences for students at Carey Business School, ranging from more traditional seminars and workshops to immersive leadership challenges and even outdoor leadership development expedition courses. In one recent experience, Carey Business School full-time MBA students spent a day at Baltimore’s R House learning about the impact business leadership can have on communities from Carey MBA alumnus J.J. Reidy, CEO of Urban Pastoral Collective, and Seawall Development’s Thibault Manekin, who developed R House. The day culminated with the students working on a team challenge to assemble hundreds of meals for food-insecure members of the Baltimore community.

“We really focus on a holistic approach to leadership, helping students understand their personal leadership skills, how they influence teams, how they can influence organizations, as well as their communities,” Doyle explained. “We want to bring the research to life.”

In the months ahead, the center’s team is excited to launch several new programs, including a year-long leadership development program for Carey Business School flexible MBA students, as well as expanding the center’s faculty membership, public visibility, and reach outside of Hopkins.

“We want to be a convening place, whether in person or through our online community, for scholars, executives, students, or anyone else looking to advance the study and practice of leadership,” Myers said. “The last few years have accelerated the pace of innovation in organizations around the world and in every industry. Are we developing and sharing the necessary knowledge for leaders to match this pace of innovation and meet the needs of this moment? That is the question that drives us forward.”

For additional information, research, newsletter sign-up, and other resources, visit the Center for Innovative Leadership’s website: https://carey.jhu.edu/CIL

