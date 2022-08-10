Newswise — After a thorough and expansive search, Johns Hopkins Carey Business School has announced that Professor Goker Aydin will be the school’s next vice dean for Faculty and Research.

Aydin will focus on growing, developing, and magnifying Carey’s extraordinary body of faculty and their research, teaching, and outreach missions. He will be primarily responsible for recruiting, supporting, developing and retaining diverse and highly qualified faculty of all tracks and disciplines. Additionally, he will create and sustain partnerships with other Johns Hopkins University schools to extend and deepen Johns Hopkins University’s positive impact on society through collaborative research and innovative implementations. With unwavering commitment to championing diversity in all its forms, he will set goals for faculty contributions to Carey’s increasingly distinctive global reputation, as well as the strategy for faculty development, promotion and evaluation; policy development and implementation; and the faculty approach to Carey’s culture of collaboration and sense of belonging.

“Goker has distinguished himself as an outstanding educator, researcher and leader here at Carey,” said Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Dean Alex Triantis. “In a highly impressive field of candidates for the role, he stood out as being exactly right for what Carey, its students, and its faculty seek most at this point in the school’s rapid evolution.”

Professor Aydin joined the faculty at Carey Business School in 2017 as a tenured professor of operations management and business analytics. He quickly gained high regard as a service-oriented, thoughtful, fair, empathetic, and highly collaborative colleague. Aydin has taken on roles in faculty recruiting and hiring, and has mentored and supported junior faculty. He has also led the launch of ambitious new courses, including Carey’s Big Data Consulting Project in the full-time MBA curriculum, and Supply Chain Analytics. Aydin served recently as the academic program director for Carey’s Master of Business Analytics and Risk Management program.

An award-winning educator who has excelled at Carey and previously at Indiana University Kelley School of Business and the University of Michigan, Aydin’s academic expertise is in inventory and pricing decisions in supply chains. His most recent research is on social responsibility initiatives for improved supply chain performance. He has served on the editorial boards of two leading journals in his field, Manufacturing & Service Operations Management (M&SOM) and Production and Operations Management. He has also received several distinguished and meritorious service awards from the journals Management Science and M&SOM.

“Every day I feel privileged to work with such accomplished and talented colleagues, who bring great passion and enthusiasm to their research and teaching,” said Aydin. “I am excited to support our faculty members as they pursue their goals in research, teaching, and outreach; to foster an environment in which our faculty members – individually and in collaboration with others – can set and achieve ambitious professional goals and, in doing so, help to solve the increasingly interdisciplinary challenges we face as a society.”

Aydin earned his PhD from Stanford University, his Master of Science from Purdue University, and his Bachelor of Science from Bogazici University, all in industrial engineering. He will assume the vice deanship effective August 16, following Professor Valerie Suslow’s seven years of exemplary service in the role. Suslow will serve as senior advisor to the dean this year during the transition while resuming her full-time faculty role as professor of economics at Carey Business School.

About Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Grounded in the Johns Hopkins’ legacy of excellence and research, Johns Hopkins Carey Business School shapes business leaders who seize opportunity, inspire change, and create lasting value. We bring a modern business perspective to Johns Hopkins by shaping leaders who build for what’s next ®. With locations in Baltimore, MD, and Washington, D.C., Carey offers full-time, part-time, and online MBA and MS degree programs, and executive education programs for the global marketplace that are data-driven and built to compete in an everchanging business world. Carey’s faculty are thought-leaders, trailblazing what’s next in the business world and in the classroom. And at Carey, we learn by doing. For more information, visit carey.jhu.edu.