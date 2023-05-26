The Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, based at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, is hosting an online panel on Thursday, June 1 at noon EDT, to discuss a new report highlighting the dangerous intersection of alcohol misuse and gun violence. The report, “Alcohol Misuse and Gun Violence: An Evidence Based Approach,” was released earlier this month by the Consortium for Risk-Based Firearm Policy, a group of leading experts that advances evidence-based gun violence prevention policies, and the Center for Gun Violence Solutions. Alcohol misuse is a risk factor for all forms of gun violence, including homicides and suicides. The report includes policy recommendations aimed at reducing this risk. The panelists—experts in gun violence and public health—will discuss the report’s policy recommendations and research cited in the report. The briefing will be moderated by Silvia Villarreal, MPP director of research translation at the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, with opening remarks from Josh Horwitz, JD, co-director of the Center for Gun Violence Solutions.





Panelists include:

Rose Kagawa , PhD, MPH, University of California, Davis Assistant professor, Department of Emergency Medicine. Faculty member, the Violence Prevention Research Program.





Michelle Spencer , MS, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Associate director, the Bloomberg American Health Initiative. Deputy Director of Equity and Community Partnerships, Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions. Associate scientist, Department of Health Policy and Management.



Jeff Swanson , PhD, MA, Duke University Professor in Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Duke University School of Medicine. Faculty affiliate, Wilson Center for Science and Justice at Duke Law School, the Center for Firearms Law at Duke Law School, and the Center for Child and Family Policy at Duke Sanford School of Public Policy.





WHEN: Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. EDT



