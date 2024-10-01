FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Newswise — About 3,700 babies died suddenly and unexpectedly in the United States in 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than one out of three of those deaths were due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) — the unexplained death of a healthy baby less than 1 year old.

Sudden unexpected infant death (SUID), which includes SIDS, is the leading cause of injury death in infancy, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

October is SIDS Awareness Month. Mary Beth Howard, emergency medicine physician at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, is available to discuss topics related to SIDS, including:

Potential causes for SIDS

Factors in babies and mothers that could place certain babies at higher risk

Recommendations for safe sleep for babies

The Johns Hopkins Hospital was recently certified as a safe sleep hospital by demonstrating adherence to rigorous guidelines established by the Cribs for Kids National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program, an initiative to reduce infant mortality.