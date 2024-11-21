FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Newswise — The holiday season is a special time to celebrate, reflect and give thanks. However, amid the festivities, it is important to prioritize health and safety. As families prepare for this busy time of year, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center experts are available for interviews on a variety of topics to ensure families stay safe and healthy this holiday season.

Avoid RSV, the Common Cold, COVID-19 and the Flu

‘Tis the season to gather and celebrate with family and friends. However, crowded transportation and large gatherings during this time of year can also mean the spread of respiratory viruses such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and those that cause the flu, COVID-19 and the common cold. Pediatric infectious diseases specialists Aaron Milstone, M.D., M.H.S., Anna Sick-Samuels, M.D., M.P.H., and Erica Prochaska, M.D., can discuss the importance of hand-washing and other ways to help prevent the spread of infections. These experts can also offer helpful guidance about immunizations, such as an annual flu shot, and general infection prevention recommendations to help keep kids healthy.

Promote Holiday Toy Safety

Gift-giving and holiday decorating are popular ways to celebrate the season, but some of the gifts and decorations around the house could be dangerous for children. Small parts may be choking hazards, and toys might require button batteries, which are toxic if swallowed. Pediatric emergency medicine physicians Joanna Cohen, M.D., and Mary Beth Howard, M.D., M.Sc., are available to speak about dangers that could send a little one to the emergency room and precautions to keep kids safe. They can also discuss car seat safety for those who are hitting the road with children this holiday season.

Prevent Holiday Burn Injuries

For many people, the holidays mean festive décor, hot beverages, and tasty cooking and baking activities with the whole family. However, all the commotion and excitement can lead to accidents and injuries that are stressful for the whole family. Erica Hodgman, M.D., director of the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center pediatric burn program, can discuss fire and burn safety, and offer tips regarding potential hazards such as Christmas trees, menorahs, fireplaces and kitchen activities.

Beat the Holiday Blues

While the holidays are the most wonderful time of the year for some, they can be difficult for others. The season can bring grief to those who are coping with the loss of a loved one. Events, activities and social interactions may lead to stress, anxiety and a change in routine for kids. The days are also shorter and colder during the winter months, which may contribute to symptoms of seasonal affective disorder, even among children. Johns Hopkins Children’s Center child psychologists Joseph McGuire, Ph.D., M.A., and Erika Chiappini, Ph.D., can offer tips to help manage the winter blues.

Encourage Mindful, Healthy Holiday Nutrition

Holidays can be a magical time filled with seasonal comfort foods and sweet treats, but some of these foods are high in calories and low in nutrition. Pediatric endocrinologist Stephanie Green, M.D., M.S., is available to provide advice on maintaining healthy eating habits for children while enjoying all the flavors of holidays, and continuing to stay active this season.