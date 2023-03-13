Newswise — Kathleen Day, a Johns Hopkins Carey Business School finance expert, is available to speak with media members about the evolving Silicon Bank and evolving bank crisis.

Day is a lecturer on the full-time faculty of the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School. Her expertise is in financial crises and how they spread.

Her first book, “S&L Hell: The People and Politics Behind the $1 Trillion Savings-and-Loan Crisis,” was published by W.W. Norton in 1993 and focused on the banking crisis of the 1980s, particularly in the context of the bank runs after the crash of 1929. In 2019, Yale University Press published her second book, “Broken Bargain: Banks, Bailouts, and the Struggle to Tame Wall Street.”

She previously taught at Georgetown University's graduate program in real estate, where she created an ethics course based on the series of financial crises in the United States over the past several decades, from the S&L debacle and through the Great Recession. In addition to financial crises, her interests include the related topics of corporate governance, government regulation, lobbying and campaign finance, ethics, and crisis communication.