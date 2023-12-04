Newswise — Caleb Alexander, MD, a professor of Epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, is available for media interviews regarding the U.S. Supreme Court case Harrington v. Purdue Pharma L.P., which will decide whether the owners of Purdue Pharma can be shielded from civil suits related to the opioid crisis under federal bankruptcy law.

Dr. Alexander is the founding co-director of the Center for Drug Safety and Effectiveness at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He is also principal investigator of a Center of Excellence in Regulatory Science and Innovation at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. A practicing primary care physician, Dr. Alexander has testified before the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, and National Academies of Science and Medicine about his team’s research findings on the opioid epidemic. He has served as a paid plaintiffs’ expert in opioid litigation.

