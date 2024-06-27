Newswise — An expert from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health is available for interviews to discuss the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Harrington v. Purdue Pharma. At issue was an earlier ruling that shielded the Sackler family from current and future civil lawsuits in exchange for contributing up to $6 billion to states and communities to fight the opioid epidemic. The Sacklers previously controlled Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin.



The Supreme Court ruling nullifies the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy reorganization agreement, including the liability shield and settlement provisions.



Sara Whaley, MPH, can discuss the current status of the opioid settlements and the public health impact of the decision. Whaley is part of the coalition that developed the Principles for the Use of Funds From the Opioid Litigation. She is a senior practice associate in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

