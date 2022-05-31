Rising inflation, high interest rates, and supply chain issues have prompted financial experts to consider if the U.S. economy is heading for a recession. Johns Hopkins University faculty are available to discuss why some economists predict a recession is looming.

Available experts include:

Laurence M. Ball, professor of economics. Ball is also a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research and a consultant for the International Monetary Fund. His research focuses on macroeconomics, specifically the behavior of inflation and unemployment, and monetary policy. He wrote The Fed and Lehman Brothers: Setting the Record Straight on a Financial Disaster, Money, Banking, and Financial Markets and co-wrote Macroeconomics and the Financial System.

Robert J. Barbera, director of Johns Hopkins Center for Financial Economics, lecturer, and economics department fellow. Barbera’s research focuses on the nexus between finance and macroeconomics. He wrote The Cost of Capitalism: Understanding Market Mayhem and Stabilizing Our Economic Future.