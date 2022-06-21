Newswise — As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to announce a decision on overturning Roe v. Wade, Johns Hopkins University experts are available to discuss the court’s action and what it could mean for the future of women’s health. They can also provide historical context on abortion and birth control.

Available experts include:

Mary E. Fissell, professor in the History of Medicine department at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, with appointments in the History of Science and Technology and the History departments. Fissell is working on a book about Aristotle’s Masterpiece, the best-selling early-modern book on sex and reproduction. She can discuss the history of abortion and birth control.

Jules Gill-Peterson, assistant professor of history. She is a scholar of transgender history and the history of sexuality, focusing on racial histories of sex, gender, and trans embodiment spanning both institutional and vernacular science and medicine. Gill-Peterson can comment on what the end of Roe v. Wade may signal. She can also explore the role anti-transgender and anti-gay politics played in the Supreme Court’s decision.

Dawn Teele, SNF Agora Institute Associate Professor of Political Science. Her research interests include women and politics specifically related the causes and consequences of voting rights reform; candidate socialization, recruitment, and election; incumbency and gender; democratization and economic development; methodology and field experiments. Teele can provide commentary on the events that led to the overturning of Roe v. Wade and what’s next for the pro-choice movement.