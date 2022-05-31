With hurricane season set to begin tomorrow, and an “above normal” Atlantic hurricane season predicted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Johns Hopkins University experts are available to discuss storms and their potential impact. The official hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.

Experts include:

Anand Gnanadesikan, a climate modeler, looks at the atmospheric and oceanic circulation of the tropics, including how changes in circulation can affect hurricane formation. He can discuss how hurricanes develop and what determines their path and intensity.

He is a professor of Earth & Planetary Sciences.

Gonzalo Pita is an associate scientist and director of the MSE in Systems Engineering at the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering, and a senior consultant at the World Bank. His research centers on natural disaster risk modeling, with a focus on hazard and damage modeling and mitigation for hurricanes, seismic events, and floods.