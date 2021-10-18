Christina DePasquale, a Johns Hopkins Carey Business School associate professor of practice who specializes in labor economics, industrial organization, and health economics, is available to talk to journalists about the recent exodus of U.S. workers known as "the Great Resignation."

DePasquale (PhD in business economics, University of Michigan) has taught courses on the firm and the macroeconomy, economics for decision making, business law, and health innovation, and is currently co-authoring the second edition of the textbook "Sports Economics."