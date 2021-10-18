Christina DePasquale, a Johns Hopkins Carey Business School associate professor of practice who specializes in labor economics, industrial organization, and health economics, is available to talk to journalists about the recent exodus of U.S. workers known as "the Great Resignation."

DePasquale (PhD in business economics, University of Michigan) has taught courses on the firm and the macroeconomy, economics for decision making, business law, and health innovation, and is currently co-authoring the second edition of the textbook "Sports Economics."

 

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Economics Government/Law In the Workplace
KEYWORDS
Great Resignation workers exodus Job Market employment issues employment landscape Hiring Quitting
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY