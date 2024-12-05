Newswise — The World Health Organization will release its World Malaria Report 2024 early next week.

If you are preparing a story about this year’s report or writing broadly about malaria trends, the following researchers from the Johns Hopkins Malaria Research Institute (JHMRI) will be available to comment after reviewing the report’s findings.

Jane Carlton, PhD, is director of the Johns Hopkins Malaria Research Institute and a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor in the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the Whiting School of Engineering.





William Moss, MD, is a deputy director of the Johns Hopkins Malaria Research Institute and a professor in the departments of Epidemiology, Molecular Microbiology and Immunology, and International Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He is the program director of an NIH-funded International Center of Excellence for Malaria Research in Zambia.

They can speak on a wide range of malaria research topics, including the changing face of malaria epidemiology and new tools required for malaria elimination. JHMRI is one of the most comprehensive research endeavors focused on malaria globally.



Contact Kris Henry [email protected] for interview scheduling.