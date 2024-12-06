FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Newswise — Johns Hopkins Medicine (JHM) opened a location on Dec. 4 in Arlington, Virginia, at 4102 Wilson Blvd., located in Ballston Quarter near Wilson Blvd. and Randolph St. This center offers primary and specialty care and is JHM’s second location in Northern Virginia, after opening a location in McLean in 2022. JHM, anchored in the National Capital Region by Sibley Memorial Hospital in D.C. and Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, cares for nearly 50,000 Virginians each year and will continue to expand its presence in Northern Virginia to meet the needs of the growing community.

“Our focus in the National Capital Region is to be a partner to our communities, providing them access to high quality, patient-centered and evidenced-based care when they need it, whether that be primary or specialty care,” says Carolyn Carpenter, M.H.A., F.A.C.H.E., president of the National Capital Region of Johns Hopkins Health System. “Our location in Arlington combines ease of access with a wide array of services. We look forward to delivering on our commitment to expand access to JHM services and meet the growing need for primary and specialty care.”

Johns Hopkins Medicine – Arlington features primary care, obstetrics and gynecology, cardiology, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, urogynecology and pelvic health physical therapy. Surgical specialties include colorectal and surgical oncology. The location in McLean offers primary care and gynecology oncology.

“Arlington is the perfect location to provide high quality, primary and specialty care services to the residents of these vibrant Northern Virginia communities,” says Steven Kravet, M.D., M.B.A., president of Johns Hopkins Community Physicians. “In addition to our McLean location, we look forward to bringing Johns Hopkins care closer for communities in Northern Virginia than ever before.”

With 33 exam rooms, this 28,000-square-foot medical space reflects the latest design concepts, maximizing provider and staff collaboration and incorporating convenient spaces for innovative services. Located conveniently at Ballston Quarter Mall, it is easily accessible by Metro via the sky bridge and offers plenty of onsite parking.

Johns Hopkins Medicine will continue its focus on Northern Virginia with a third location slated to open in the next few years.

Johns Hopkins Medicine provides comprehensive patient and family-centered primary care, advanced specialty care, patient education initiatives, convenient scheduling and telemedicine services. Through an integrated network of diverse providers, Johns Hopkins Medicine delivers the highest quality primary, specialty and hospital-based care throughout the communities they serve. Johns Hopkins currently has more than 50 locations throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C. and more recently, Northern Virginia. Arlington is the second Northern Virginia location for Johns Hopkins, joining the practice at 6849 Old Dominion Dr. in McLean.

For more information, visit hopkinsmedicine.org/arlington or call 703-462-1777.