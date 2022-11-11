Newswise — On Thursday, November 10, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing celebrated the 11th annual An Evening with the Stars event honoring nurses, students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends of JHSON and the Johns Hopkins Health System.
The event presents awards for clinical practice and academic expertise, excellence in teaching, commitment to diversity, innovation, compassion, and long-standing support of the school. Proceeds from the event support JHSON scholarships.
2022 Shining Star Award winners include:
Elsie Peyton Jarvis Star Nurse Award:
Jonathan Espenancia, Bayview Medical Center
Deborah Billings, Howard County General Hospital
Eleni Flanagan, Johns Hopkins Hospital
Christine Fennell, Sibley Memorial Hospital
Linda Simpson, Suburban Hospital
Katie Bryant, All Children’s Hospital
Suzanne Concato Nurse Preceptor Award
Natasha Vanholten, Bayview Medical Center
School of Nursing Diversity Award
Diana Baptiste, JHSON
Linda Davies Versic Faculty Award
Junxin Li, JHSON
Staff Excellence Award
Tyreesia “Angel” Johns, JHSON
Eunice King Student Nurse Award
Erick Jason Reyno, JHSON
Rosenwald ICU Star Nurse Award
Laura Selway, Johns Hopkins Hospital
Rosenwald Nursing Innovator of the Year
Lingerlyn Espenancia, Bayview Medical Center
Alumni Association Heritage Award
Diane Becker (In Memoriam), Johns Hopkins Hospital School of Nursing Class of 1964
Dean’s Award
Eunice and David King, JHSON Class of 1968
View photos from the event at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/hopkinsnursing
Located in Baltimore, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing is a globally-recognized leader in nursing education, research, and practice. In U.S. News & World Report rankings, the school is No. 1 nationally for its master's and DNP programs. In addition, JHSON is ranked as the No. 3 nursing school in the world by QS World University and No. 1 for total NIH funding among schools of nursing for fiscal year 2020. The school is a five-time recipient of the INSIGHT Into Diversity Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award and a four-time Best School for Men in Nursing award recipient. For more information, visit www.nursing.jhu.edu.