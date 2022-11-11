Newswise — On Thursday, November 10, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing celebrated the 11th annual An Evening with the Stars event honoring nurses, students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends of JHSON and the Johns Hopkins Health System.

The event presents awards for clinical practice and academic expertise, excellence in teaching, commitment to diversity, innovation, compassion, and long-standing support of the school. Proceeds from the event support JHSON scholarships.

2022 Shining Star Award winners include:

Elsie Peyton Jarvis Star Nurse Award:

Jonathan Espenancia, Bayview Medical Center

Deborah Billings, Howard County General Hospital

Eleni Flanagan, Johns Hopkins Hospital

Christine Fennell, Sibley Memorial Hospital

Linda Simpson, Suburban Hospital

Katie Bryant, All Children’s Hospital

Suzanne Concato Nurse Preceptor Award

Natasha Vanholten, Bayview Medical Center

School of Nursing Diversity Award

Diana Baptiste, JHSON

Linda Davies Versic Faculty Award

Junxin Li, JHSON

Staff Excellence Award

Tyreesia “Angel” Johns, JHSON

Eunice King Student Nurse Award

Erick Jason Reyno, JHSON

Rosenwald ICU Star Nurse Award

Laura Selway, Johns Hopkins Hospital

Rosenwald Nursing Innovator of the Year

Lingerlyn Espenancia, Bayview Medical Center

Alumni Association Heritage Award

Diane Becker (In Memoriam), Johns Hopkins Hospital School of Nursing Class of 1964

Dean’s Award

Eunice and David King, JHSON Class of 1968

View photos from the event at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/hopkinsnursing

