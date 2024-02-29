Newswise — Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Executive Vice Dean and Professor Robert (Bob) Atkins, PhD, RN, FAAN,
has been named the next Anna D. Wolf Endowed Professor.
“Dr. Bob Atkins is a visionary leader with an unrivaled ability to inspire action,” says JHSON Dean Sarah
Szanton, PhD, RN, FAAN. “His installation as an endowed professor formally acknowledges both his
leadership in redesigning the path to 21 st century nursing education, and his drive to achieve health for
all people.”
Dr. Atkins will inherit the seat from Jacquelyn Campbell, PhD, RN, FAAN, who was installed in 1993 as
the inaugural Anna D. Wolf Endowed Professor.
Dr. Campbell is a global leader in research and advocacy for violence against women and a “Living
Legend” of the American Academy of Nursing. She is best known for developing the Danger Assessment,
which helps abused women determine their level of danger. The tool has driven national policy, has
been cited in four National Academy of Medicine reports, and is in use by front line health care and/or
law enforcement professionals in 49 states and internationally.
The Anna D. Wolf Endowed Professor was funded by nursing alumni, family, and friends united by their
admiration for Anna D. Wolf.
Wolf was a 1915 graduate of the Johns Hopkins Hospital Training School and went on to become
director of the school from 1940 to 1955. She was also the first dean of the first college-level nursing
program in China, Peking Union Medical College School of Nursing, and a staunch advocate of raising
nursing education to the baccalaureate level. Wolf laid the groundwork for the Johns Hopkins University
School of Nursing and BSN program, which opened in 1984, a year before her death.
“Anna D. Wolf was an extraordinary leader in nursing education, known for having an amazing vision of
what is possible, and for having exacting high standards and a caring heart,” says, Dr. Campbell. “Dr.
Atkins exemplifies that legacy with charisma.”
Dr. Bob Atkins has been Executive Vice Dean of the School of Nursing since 2022. His work improves our
systems to foster an inclusive school community that advances diversity, equity, and inclusion. His work
also focuses our efforts to turn research into practice, and practice into meaningful policy that has the
greatest impact for sustainable health for all people.
Dr. Atkins has spent most of his career working to improve the health and well-being of marginalized
children and families living in distressed neighborhoods. He began his career as a school nurse in
Camden, New Jersey, an experience that led him to co-found the Camden STARR Program, a non-profit
youth development program dedicated to improving the life chances of local youth. It also led him to
pursue a career in research, and he has held leadership roles with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation
and Rutgers University.
“Right now, nursing and nursing education has the opportunity for a true leap forward,” says Dr. Atkins.
“I am honored to be the next Anna D. Wolf Endowed Professor, with the resources to maximize our
impact.”
