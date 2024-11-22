Newswise — The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing has established a Center for Equity in Child and Youth Health and Wellbeing. This is the first center at the School of Nursing dedicated solely to advancing science, practice, and policies affecting the health and wellbeing of infants, children, adolescents, young adults, and their families, with a focus on underserved communities locally and globally.

Co-directed by Deborah Gross, DNSc, RN, FAAN, Leonard and Helen R. Stulman Professor in Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing, and Eliana Perrin, MD, MPH, FAAP, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor, the center unites the expertise of faculty from the School of Nursing and several Johns Hopkins medical partners to create a multidisciplinary approach to helping children and families thrive.

“Our mission is to advance the health and wellbeing of children and youth, especially those from underserved communities,” says Gross. “We have brought together an extraordinary team of scholars who share a passion for improving young lives through research, practice, policy, and education.”

Perrin emphasizes the center's collaborative spirit: “This is a place where the whole will truly be greater than the sum of its parts. We’re bringing together amazing individuals to innovate in practice, advocacy, education, and research. Together, we will achieve incredible strides in health equity for children and their families.”

This groundbreaking initiative reflects the values and principles of the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing and its commitment to fostering an equitable and evidence-based future for the next generation.

The Center focuses on a wide range of critical areas, including:

Breastfeeding and lactation

Child and youth mental health

Foster care

Disabilities

Nutrition and obesity prevention

Parenting and family interventions

Pediatric acute and critical care

Pediatric primary care

Perinatal and postpartum health

School health

Sexual and reproductive health

Social, structural, economic, and environmental determinants of health

Trauma and trauma-informed care

Visit the website for more information about the Center for Equity in Child and Youth Health and Wellbeing.