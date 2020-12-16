The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) has been ranked No. 1 among a list of the 100 Best Nursing Schools in the United States by Nursing Schools Almanac. The 2020 ranking was based upon the school’s academic prestige, depth and breadth of its programs, and student success.

“Our students, faculty, and staff make rankings like this possible, and it is always exciting to be recognized for our hard work and commitment to preparing successful nursing leaders,” says Patricia Davidson, PhD, MEd, RN, FAAN, dean of JHSON.

The school was specifically highlighted for its Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), and online programs, its stellar NCLEX pass rate among students, and three consecutive National League for Nursing Center of Excellence designations.

As the No. 1 accredited master’s nursing program in the country by U.S. News & World Report, JHSON is also ranked No. 3 for its DNP programs and No. 2 for online MSN Healthcare Organizational Leadership options. This past year, the school was named a 2020 Best School for Men and was a recipient of the 2020 Health Professions HEED Award for commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

According to Nursing Schools Almanac, JHSON is also No. 1 among private nursing schools, within the Mid-Atlantic region, and within the state of the Maryland.

