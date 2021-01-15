Newswise — The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) is ranked No. 1 among schools of nursing for total funding received from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for fiscal year 2020. Its grants range in topics from health equity, resilience, gender norms, aging, cardiovascular health, health of Indigenous people, HIV, trauma, violence, and more.

“This is fantastic news and indicative of the hard work and success of our faculty, staff, and students who strive for excellence every day,” says Cheryl Dennison Himmelfarb, PhD, RN, Vice Dean for Research and the Sarah E. Allison Endowed Professor.

Research, discovery and implementation are pillars of JHSON’s mission to be leaders in nursing education and advocates for health locally and globally. Through faculty efforts, doctoral and post-doctoral programs, and a number of other initiatives, the school prioritizes the rapid advancement of research and how nursing perspective is crucial to the growing body of literature across all aspects of health care.

JHSON’s Office of Research Administration encourages research within the school, university, community, and profession, and offers support and resources for the development, submission, conduct, and publication of new studies. The school is also home to numerous research centers including the Center for Cardiovascular and Chronic Care, the Center for Global Initiatives, the Center for Innovative Care in Aging, the Center for Community Innovation and Scholarship, the RESILIENCE Center, the PROMOTE Center, and the REACH Initiative.

“Especially throughout 2020, dedication to science and research have been top priorities in our school. We have seen just how critically important research is to developing fast and effective interventions, most recently in COVID-19, but certainly across all health conditions,” says Patricia Davidson, PhD, MEd, RN, FAAN, dean of JHSON. “I am proud of the amount of research undertaken by our faculty, staff, and students and the difference it will make in the world.”

